Pause in AstraZeneca vaccine trial worries investors, public

Phase III tests of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate have been halted after a participant fell ill, pausing progress in the multi-site international study.

Researchers are investigating the cause of the illness in the trial, which is testing AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) AZD1222 vaccine, developed with Oxford University.

Shares in the company fell over 1% in morning trading, after tumbling 8% after hours on Tuesday, amid intense interest from investors and the general public alike. With global media poring over the significance of the event, the firm insisted the trial stoppage was “a routine action.”