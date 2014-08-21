Friday 9 January 2026

Payers exert cost controls on high-cost biologics to treat autoimmune conditions

Biotechnology
21 August 2014
Surveyed managed care organizations (MCOs) anticipate that their costs of covering biologic treatments of autoimmune diseases will increase by double-digit rates each year the next two years.

The cost trend for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which MCOs expect to average 19%, is a major concern for more than two-thirds of the 40 surveyed MCO pharmacy directors/medical directors, according to new research released by Decision Resources Group.

As a result, payers have increased cost controls on biologics, which has affected prescribing by specialists. The survey, which also included 103 rheumatologists, indicates that 80% of the specialists encounter moderate-to-strong control by payers when prescribing biologic agents for RA and psoriatic arthritis (PsA), while 74% of specialists note this level of control for ankylosing spondylitis (AS).

Other key findings from Decision Resources’ US Physician & Payer Forum – High-Cost Biologics for Autoimmune Diseases report include:

  • Prescribing of biologic agents: Close to 60% of surveyed rheumatologists said their patients treated for RA, PsA and AS are prescribed a biologic agent - typically after an initial trial and failure of conventional disease modifying antirheumatic drugs.
  • Utilization management controls: Among all the restrictions and strategies to control the use of high-cost biologics, MCOs overwhelmingly apply utilization management controls, most commonly prior authorization and step therapy, to steer to preferred agents.
  • Adherence to preferred drug lists: In response to increased payer controls, more than half of surveyed rheumatologists reported they adhere more closely to preferred drug lists and plan to do so in the next 12 months.
  • Specialty pharmacy use: About half of MCOs reported a specialty pharmacy is commonly used to acquire biologic drugs for members with RA - a trend that may accelerate with the launch of more self-administered therapies, thus increasing the ability of payers to control costs.
  • Site of care restrictions: Only 23% of MCO directors reported their MCO restricts the site of care of infused therapies; among the rest, 45 percent anticipate adding such restrictions in the next two years.

