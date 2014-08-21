Payers exert cost controls on high-cost biologics to treat autoimmune conditions

Surveyed managed care organizations (MCOs) anticipate that their costs of covering biologic treatments of autoimmune diseases will increase by double-digit rates each year the next two years.
The cost trend for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which MCOs expect to average 19%, is a major concern for more than two-thirds of the 40 surveyed MCO pharmacy directors/medical directors, according to new research released by Decision Resources Group.
As a result, payers have increased cost controls on biologics, which has affected prescribing by specialists. The survey, which also included 103 rheumatologists, indicates that 80% of the specialists encounter moderate-to-strong control by payers when prescribing biologic agents for RA and psoriatic arthritis (PsA), while 74% of specialists note this level of control for ankylosing spondylitis (AS).
Other key findings from Decision Resources’ US Physician & Payer Forum – High-Cost Biologics for Autoimmune Diseases report include:
Prescribing of biologic agents: Close to 60% of surveyed rheumatologists said their patients treated for RA, PsA and AS are prescribed a biologic agent - typically after an initial trial and failure of conventional disease modifying antirheumatic drugs.
Utilization management controls: Among all the restrictions and strategies to control the use of high-cost biologics, MCOs overwhelmingly apply utilization management controls, most commonly prior authorization and step therapy, to steer to preferred agents.
Adherence to preferred drug lists: In response to increased payer controls, more than half of surveyed rheumatologists reported they adhere more closely to preferred drug lists and plan to do so in the next 12 months.
Specialty pharmacy use: About half of MCOs reported a specialty pharmacy is commonly used to acquire biologic drugs for members with RA - a trend that may accelerate with the launch of more self-administered therapies, thus increasing the ability of payers to control costs.
Site of care restrictions: Only 23% of MCO directors reported their MCO restricts the site of care of infused therapies; among the rest, 45 percent anticipate adding such restrictions in the next two years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed