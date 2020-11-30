PBS listing of Taltz and Xarelto

Thousands of Australians with debilitating back and joint pain will have access to a life changing treatment option through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) which would otherwise cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Effective December 1, access to Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) interleukin (IL)-17 blocker Taltz (ixekizumab) on the PBS will be expanded for patients with active ankylosing spondylitis.
Without the PBS subsidy, up to 8,000 patients would pay more than A$22,000 ($16,296) per year for this treatment.
