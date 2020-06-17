Sunday 11 January 2026

PDS Biotech finds Brazilian partner for COVID-19 vaccine development

Biotechnology
17 June 2020
pds-big

US clinical-stage immunotherapy firm PDS Biotechnology (Nasdaq: PDSB) saw its shares soar 12% pre-market today, after announcing a co-development agreement with Brazil-based Farmacore Biotechnology for Versamune CoV-2FC, a Versamune-based vaccine aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection. The stock was still up more than 5% at $1.45 by mid-day.

Under the collaboration, PDS Biotech and Farmacore will accelerate development of Versamune-CoV-2FC into Phase I clinical testing in Brazil, with initial financial support provided by the Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communication (MCTIC). Other financial terms were not disclosed, though PDS Biotech is in discussions with other governmental and non-governmental agencies regarding additional funding for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Versamune-CoV-2FC combines a Farmacore-developed recombinant SARS-CoV-2 protein with PDS Biotech’s Versamune platform nanotechnology. The rapid advancement of this joint COVID-19 program expands upon a previously announced R&D collaboration between PDS Biotech and Farmacore to develop a Versamune-based vaccine for tuberculosis.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology appoints Richard Sykes executive chairman of its board of directors
18 December 2014
Biotechnology
NetScientific invests in PDS Biotechnology
15 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
Regulators agree convergence on Phase III design key to rapid COVID-19 vaccine
24 June 2020
Biotechnology
PDS Biotech names Stephan Toutain as COO
2 May 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze