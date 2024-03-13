Pearl Bio inks deal with Merck to discover novel engineered biologics

Cambridge, USA-based synthetic biology company Pearl Bio, which is backed by Khosla Ventures, has entered a license, collaboration and option agreement with pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), to discover biologic therapies comprising non-standard amino acids.

Bolstering this collaboration is the deep expertise and patent portfolio licensed from the labs of scientific co-founders, Farren Isaacs (Yale) and Michael Jewett (Stanford) for using genomically recoded organisms (GROs) to encode synthetic chemistries, paving the road for entirely new classes of multi-functionalized biologics with tunable properties, Pearl Bio explained.