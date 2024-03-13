Pearl Bio inks deal with Merck to discover novel engineered biologics

Cambridge, USA-based synthetic biology company Pearl Bio, which is backed by Khosla Ventures, has entered a license, collaboration and option agreement with pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), to discover biologic therapies comprising non-standard amino acids.
Bolstering this collaboration is the deep expertise and patent portfolio licensed from the labs of scientific co-founders, Farren Isaacs (Yale) and Michael Jewett (Stanford) for using genomically recoded organisms (GROs) to encode synthetic chemistries, paving the road for entirely new classes of multi-functionalized biologics with tunable properties, Pearl Bio explained.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze