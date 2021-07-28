Sunday 11 January 2026

PeptiDream and Takeda expand deal

Biotechnology
28 July 2021
peptidream_large-1--1

The Japanese pairing of PeptiDream (TYO: 4587) and Takeda (TYO: 4502) have announced an expansion of their research collaboration and exclusive license agreement to create peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) for several central nervous system (CNS) targets.

They originally entered into a collaborative research and exclusive license agreement in December 2020 to create PDCs for neuromuscular diseases by conjugating peptides developed by PeptiDream and JCR Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4552) that bind to human transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) to specific drug payloads selected by Takeda.

"PeptiDream’s TfR1 binding technology holds great promise for tackling the biodistribution challenges needed to develop effective therapies for complex neurological disorders"This new collaboration expands the use of the TfR1 binding peptide ligands for CNS targets associated with neurodegeneration, allowing Takeda to conjugate the peptides with therapeutic cargoes optimized to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Being a leader in rare diseases means more than just developing drugs, Takeda shows
21 June 2021
Biotechnology
Ono Pharma and PeptiDream collaborate on drug discovery
16 March 2023
Pharmaceutical
Takeda’s epilepsy drug soticlestat misses Phase III endpoints
17 June 2024
Pharmaceutical
Takeda to rapidly progress first Phase III TAK-861 trials in narcolepsy type 1
9 February 2024


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze