Sunday 11 January 2026

Peter Meeus to move from Biocon to become Advicenne CEO

Biotechnology
7 January 2021
advicenne_large-1

French biopharma Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) has named Peter Meeus its chief executive.

Mr Meeus will take up his position on February 15 and will replace André Ulmann, who has been serving as interim CEO and will assume the role of chief medical officer of the company.

David Horn Solomon, chairman of the board of directors, said: “Peter brings an extensive background as a leader in healthcare and has an impressive track record in execution and value creation within our industry. His significant commercial experience with companies in the European Union (EU) makes Peter an ideal candidate to lead Advicenne into its next stage of growth as we launch ADV7103 (Sibnayal) for the treatment of distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) in Europe.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Biocon and Mylan launch biosimilar Lantus in USA
1 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Bumper crop of novel meds backed for approval by EMA's CHMP
11 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Brent Vaughan named CEO of digital therapeutics company
10 December 2020
Biotechnology
French start-up Advicenne looks forward to first product launch
19 February 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze