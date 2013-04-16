Pfenex and Agila Biotech set up JV to develop biosimilars

US biotech firm Pfenex Inc. and Agila Biotech, a subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab (BO: 532531) have entered into a joint venture to develop, manufacture and commercialize an initial pipeline of six biosimilar products for the global market.

Operating as a JV, wherein both parties will equally share in decision making regarding product development and commercialization, Agila Biotech will be a 51% equity stakeholder. This multi-product joint venture combines Pfenex' expertise in strain engineering and process development with Agila Biotech's biologics manufacturing and clinical development excellence.

Lead product to be biosimilar Betaseron/Betaferon