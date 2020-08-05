Pfizer and BioNTech add Canada to their BNT162 supplies list

Adding to mega-dollar deals signed last month with the governments of the USA, UK and Japan for supplies of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced an agreement with the government of Canada to supply their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, subject to clinical success and Health Canada approval.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, but the terms were based on the timing of delivery and the volume of doses. As requested by the government of Canada, deliveries of the vaccine candidate are planned for over the course of 2021.

Recently, two of the companies’ four investigational vaccine candidates – BNT162b1 and BNT162b2 – received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. This designation was granted based on preliminary data from Phase I/II studies that are currently ongoing in the USA and Germany as well as animal immunogenicity studies.