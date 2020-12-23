Pfizer and BioNTech double size of US govt COVID-19 vaccine deal

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and German partner BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have signed a second deal with the US government to supply an additional 100 million doses of BNT162b2, their COVID-19 vaccine, from production facilities in the USA.

This agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the USA to 200 million. The companies expect to deliver the full 200 million doses to Operation Warp Speed (OWS) by July 31, 2021. Consistent with the original agreement announced in July this year, the US government will pay $1.95 billion for the additional 100 million doses.

Pfizer and partner BioNTech, as well as rival Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA), are the only companies that have received US emergency use authorization for their respective COVID-19 vaccine candidates.