Pfizer and BioNTech grasp the holy grail as COVID-19 vaccine exceeds 90% efficacy in Phase III trial

Monday will likely feel brighter than it has done for many months for much of the world’s population amid the news that US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and German company BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have achieved success with their COVID-19 vaccine in a Phase III trial.

Their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2, has demonstrated evidence of efficacy against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on November 8, 2020 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase III study.

"Great day for science and humanity"