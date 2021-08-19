Monday 12 January 2026

Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine 86% effective among older people after third dose

Biotechnology
19 August 2021
lab_biotech_research_vaccine_big

Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), is 86% effective in preventing infection among those aged 60 and older after a third dose, according to an Israeli study.

Initial results published by health maintenance organization Maccabi Health Services show that 37 people out of 149,144, or 0.02%, who received three doses have tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 1,064 of the 675,630 people, or nearly 0.2%, who only received a second jab in January or February of this year.

Maccabi, which insisted that it ensured that the two groups had similar demographics, found that the third doses were 86% effective after at least one week.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Qualigen Therapeutics slumps on FDA setback for covid candidate
18 August 2021
Biotechnology
South Korea seeks to add COVID-19 vaccines to its biopharmaceutical armory
18 August 2021
Biotechnology
Nasal spray for COVID-19 shown effective in small trial
17 August 2021
Biotechnology
Permanent US approval for Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine
23 August 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze