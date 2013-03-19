Pfizer and Protalix' Gaucher drug Uplyso approved in Brazil

US drugs behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Israel-based Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE MKT:PLX) said that the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has granted regulatory approval to Uplyso (alfataliglicerase) for the long-term enzyme replacement therapy for adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Type I Gaucher disease.
Uplyso is known as Elelyso outside of Latin America, and was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in May 2012 and by Israel's Ministry of Health in September 2012 for the long-term enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Type I Gaucher disease. The ANVISA approval comes after the approval of Uplyso by the Ministry of Public Health in Uruguay in November 2012.
Competitive landscape
