Sunday 11 January 2026

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shelf-life extended to 31 days

Biotechnology
21 May 2021


New storage conditions for the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have today been approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The new storage conditions extend the length of time the thawed vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperatures from five days to 31 days,

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, now dubbed Comirnaty in Europe, which was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the UK regulator in December last year, must be stored at ultra-low temperatures until use. The changes, that extend the shelf-life once thawed, are therefore expected to make storage easier and possible for a wider range of health facilities.

