Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shelf-life extended to 31 days

New storage conditions for the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Germany’s BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have today been approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
The new storage conditions extend the length of time the thawed vaccine can be stored at normal fridge temperatures from five days to 31 days,
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, now dubbed Comirnaty in Europe, which was the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the UK regulator in December last year, must be stored at ultra-low temperatures until use. The changes, that extend the shelf-life once thawed, are therefore expected to make storage easier and possible for a wider range of health facilities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze