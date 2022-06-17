Pfizer buys stake in NASH-focused Akero Therapeutics

Shares in Akero Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKRO) ended the day up over a fifth on Thursday, after the firm announced a deal with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), including a $25 million equity investment.

Akero’s lead candidate, efruxifermin, is an engineered protein that has been designed to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21.

The firms see potential in the approach in targeting serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies.