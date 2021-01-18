Sunday 11 January 2026

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine production upscaling will impact deliveries temporarily

Biotechnology
18 January 2021
pfizer_tag_line_new_large

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and German partner BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) have developed a plan that will allow the scale-up of manufacturing capacities for its COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed BNT162b2 and Comirnaty, in Europe and deliver significantly more doses in the second quarter.

To accomplish this, certain modifications of production processes are required now. As a result, their facility in Puurs, Belgium, will experience a temporary reduction in the number of doses delivered in the upcoming week. The plant supplies Comirnaty to governments outside the USA, including the European Union, the UK and Canada.

However, the companies say they will be back to the original schedule of deliveries to the European Union beginning the week of January 25, with increased delivery beginning the week of February 15 resulting in their ability to deliver the fully committed quantity of vaccine doses in the first quarter and significantly more in the second quarter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BioNTech posts revenues well ahead of expectations
10 August 2021
Biotechnology
EMA recommends Comirnaty, first COVID-19 vaccine for authorization
21 December 2020
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca adds to EU's vaccine shortages woes
25 January 2021
Pharmaceutical
Earnings miss the fly in the ointment for Pfizer
2 February 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze