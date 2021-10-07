Pfizer gains Japanese approval for atopic dermatitis drug Cibinqo

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Cibinqo (abrocitinib), an oral, once-daily, Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor, for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with inadequate response to existing therapies.

Developed by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Cibinqo will be available in Japan in doses of 100mg and 200mg, the company said.

“There have been limited treatment options available for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and we’re hopeful for the positive impact Cibinqo may have on the lives of people in Japan living with this chronic and potentially debilitating disease,” said Angela Hwang, group president, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group. “We want to thank the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, as well as all those who participated in our extensive clinical trial program and their families, for making this important treatment option a reality. Our priority will now be to ensure Cibinqo is routinely accessible to as many patients as possible,” she added.