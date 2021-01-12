Sunday 11 January 2026

Pfizer invests $25 million in Vedanta Biosciences

12 January 2021
USA-based microbiome company Vedanta Biosciences today announced that pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has made a $25 million investment in the company, as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative.

Vedanta, an affiliate of London-listed PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC), intends to use the proceeds to fund a Phase II study of VE202 in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which it plans to initiate in 2021. Top-line Phase I study data showed VE202 was generally safe and well-tolerated at all doses and demonstrated durable and dose-dependent colonization.

“We thank Pfizer for its investment in Vedanta and support of our IBD program and look forward to advancing microbiome modulation as a potential new treatment modality for IBD patients,” said Bernat Olle, co-founder and chief executive of Vedanta Biosciences.

Companies featured in this story

