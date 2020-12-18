Pfizer juggles demand amid clamor for coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus vaccine co-developer Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has refuted suggestions that there is any delay to its manufacturing and distribution schedule.
The firm has responded to comments from outgoing HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who told reporters earlier in the week that the firm had been hit by "manufacturing challenges.”
The US government is attempting to negotiate an additional 100 million doses of the vaccine, which was originated by German firm BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze