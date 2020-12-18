Pfizer juggles demand amid clamor for coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus vaccine co-developer Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has refuted suggestions that there is any delay to its manufacturing and distribution schedule.

The firm has responded to comments from outgoing HHS Secretary Alex Azar, who told reporters earlier in the week that the firm had been hit by "manufacturing challenges.”

The US government is attempting to negotiate an additional 100 million doses of the vaccine, which was originated by German firm BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), to be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.