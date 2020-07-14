Wednesday 18 March 2026

Pfizer registers innovative anti-cancer drug in Russia

Biotechnology
14 July 2020
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US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has announced the registration of Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamycin), which is an innovative drug, designed for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), in Russia.

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More on this story...

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Pfizer succeeds in NICE appeal
28 December 2017
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NICE no takes gloss off Besponsa's FDA nod
18 August 2017
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Besponsa beats CAR-T frontrunner to US market
18 August 2017
Pharmaceutical
Earnings optimism sends Pfizer shares upwards
28 July 2020


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