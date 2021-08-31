Pfizer's abrocitinib hopes boosted by Dupixent beat

The JAK1 inhibitor abrocitinib could become a stellar asset for US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), new eczema trial results show.
Pfizer announced that JADE DARE, a 26-week Phase III study, met its co-primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, showing that abrocitinib was statistically superior compared to Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Regeneron’s (Nasdaq: REGN) Dupixent (dupilumab) in each evaluated efficacy measure.
The head-to-head study, which also met key secondary endpoints, was designed to directly compare the efficacy of abrocitinib 200mg versus dupilumab 300mg, in adults on background topical therapy with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
