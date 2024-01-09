Pfizer’s Talzenna approved by EC for mCRPC

The European Commission (EC) has approved US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Talzenna (talazoparib) in combination with Xtandi (enzalutamide), for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in whom chemotherapy is not clinically indicated.

As a results, Pfizer says that Talzenna is now the first and only PARP inhibitor licensed in the European Union for use with Xtandi for patients with mCRPC, with or without gene mutations.