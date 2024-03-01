Pfizer unveils new innovative oncology organization, strategic vision and approach

At a meeting with the investment community yesterday, US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) laid out its new oncology strategy following the $43 billion acquisition of antibody-drug conjugate specialist Seagen.
Pfizer outlined its strategic priorities for the newly formed Oncology organization - and how its deep and diverse pipeline, industry-leading Oncology expertise, and anticipated near- and mid-term catalysts are expected to position the company to deliver strong growth and shareholder value.
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