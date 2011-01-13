Pharma and biotech M&A activity in 2010 up in numbers, but no mega deals that year

With many drug majors facing patent expiries on blockbuster drugs, the year 2010 was marked by a plethora of licensing deals and mergers and acquisitions, aimed at boosting R&D pipelines and entering niche or emerging markets, all looking to boost revenues which have also been falling because of increased drug pricing pressures around the world.

Drugs with a total sales value of $75 billion are expected to lose patent protection by 2014. 2011 alone will see generic competition for drugs with a value of over $30 billion, including Pfizer’s Lipitor (atorvastatin) - the all-time mega blockbuster which at one time had annual sales of over $16 billion, Sanofi-Aventis’ Plavix (clopidogrel), Eli Lilly’s Zyprexa (olanzapine) and Johnson & Johnson’s Levaquin (levofloxacin).