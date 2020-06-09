PharmaMar out-licenses Yondelis to Taiwanese company

Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MC: PHM) and Taiwanese company TTY Biopharm have announced an exclusive licensing agreement for the import, use, marketing, sale and distribution of the marine-derived anticancer drug Yondelis (trabectedin) in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao.
Under the terms of the agreement, PharmaMar will receive a non-disclosed upfront sum and will also be eligible for an additional regulatory milestone payment.
