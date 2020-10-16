PharmaMar plots Phase III trial after Aplidin shows promise in COVID-19

Shares in Spanish drugmaker PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) were more than 6% higher on Friday afternoon.

The company had just announced that its APLICOV-PC clinical trial of Aplidin (plitidepsin) for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, who required hospitalization, has achieved both its primary safety and secondary efficacy endpoints.

There were three different patient cohorts, with three different plitidepsin dose levels, administered over three consecutive days, evaluated in the study, in patients with COVID-19 who required being admitted to hospital.