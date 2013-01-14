PharmAthene gets exclusive rights to Percivia's PER.C6 cell line for recombinant bioscavenger

US biomedical firm PharmAthene, Inc. (NYSE MKT: PIP) says it has entered into an exclusive commercial license for the use of Percivia's proprietary PER.C6 technology platform in the production of PharmAthene's next generation recombinant butyrylcholinesterase (rBChE) bioscavenger. Financial terms of the accord were not revealed.

The PER.C6 platform is a human, cell-based manufacturing system that enables the production of high quality, cost effective biological products for the life sciences industry with the added benefit of being fully human, unlike products manufactured using other expression systems.