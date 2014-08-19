Pharming acquires Transgenic Rabbit Models assets and accesses five new product leads

Dutch biotech company Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) says that, through the acquisition of certain assets of Transgenic Rabbit Models, a private French company in liquidation, it has gained access to five potential new product leads.

Through acquiring the assets for 0.5 million euros ($667,577), Pharming is able to access leads in the treatment of Pompe’s disease, Fabry’s disease, Gaucher’s disease, hemophilia-A and hemophilia-B, as well as the technology and knowledge of Transgenic Rabbit Models. Pharming plans to start a small research group to optimize these product leads.