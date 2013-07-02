Pharming and SIPI collaboration includes Ruconest marketing in China

Dutch biotech company Pharming Group (NYSE Euronext: PHARM) and Shanghai Institute of Pharmaceutical Industry (SIPI), a Sinopharm Group company, have entered into a strategic collaboration for the development, manufacture and commercialization of new products based on the Pharming technology platform.

In addition, Pharming has granted SIPI an exclusive license to commercialize Ruconest (conestat alfa; recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor) in China. Ruconest is approved in Europe for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in patients with HAE.

SIPI will pay Pharming €1.26 million euros ($1.6 million) upfront for the collaboration and a total of 840,000 euros technology transfer related milestones associated with the implementation of the first technology transfer Ruconest.