Pharming appoints new CMO and CSO

Dutch specialty pharma company Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) said today it has appointed Anurag Relan as chief medical officer (CMO), effective immediately, and Robert Friesen as chief scientific officer, effective from August 1, 2021.
They will be the successors of Bruno Giannetti, who was chief operating officer (2006 - 2019) and CMO from 2019. Mr Giannetti announced his retirement from the executive committee at Pharming’s recent Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; he will stay with the company on a consultancy basis.
Mr Relan is currently vice president, clinical research and medical affairs at Pharming, having held a number of roles within the company during the past 15 years. During his tenure, he led the clinical development and subsequent US and European approval of Ruconest (conestat alfa) for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema. More recently, he was instrumental in establishing Pharming’s US medical affairs organization and plays an important role in the evaluation of in-licensing and acquisition projects.
