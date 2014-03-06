Thursday 8 January 2026

Pharming income drops in 2013 but expects sales to grow this year

Biotechnology
6 March 2014

Dutch biotech firm Pharming Group (NYSE Euronext: PHARM) saw its shares rise 8.7% to 0.60 euros after publishing its preliminary financial results for 2013, showing a significantly lower loss.

Revenues and other income decreased to 7.0 million euros ($9.7 million) from 10.9 million euros in 2012, mainly as a result from lower license fees and receipt of a 7.9 million euro milestone payment from its US partner Santarus (NASDAQ: SNTS) for successful completion of study 1310 in 2012, while 2013 included a 3.8 million euro milestone from Santarus for acceptance for review of the BLA for Ruconest (recombinant human C1 inhibitor) by the US Food and Drug Administration. Sales in 2013 increased to 0.9 million euros, up from 0.8 million euros in 2012.

Total net loss decreased to 14.8 million euros from 24.1 million euros in 2012 as result of a reduction in the loss from operating activities to 6.9 million euros from 17.5 million euros in 2012. Financial income and expenses resulted in a loss of 7.9 million euros up from 6.6 million euros in 2012 mainly as a result of non-cash charges associated with the issue of convertible bonds and warrants and changes in the fair values of the warrants due to re-pricing of the warrants and fluctuations in the Pharming stock price.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze