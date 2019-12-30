Sunday 11 January 2026

Pharming reacquires Ruconest-licensed territories from Sobi

Biotechnology
30 December 2019
pharming_large

Netherlands-based Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI; “Sobi”) to reacquire the commercial rights to Pharming’s Ruconest (C1 esterase inhibitor [recombinant]) in all remaining territories, which includes all remaining European Union markets.

Under the agreement, the license is being terminated with effect from January 1, 2020 in all 36 countries with a smooth handover planned in the countries where Sobi has sales activities. Pharming will pay Sobi 7.5 million euros ($8.4 million) in two tranches, the larger part upfront with a final payment once all transition activities are complete or underway.  There are no further future payments under this agreement.

Ruconest sales expected to increase

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Pharming acquires rights for its own drug Ruconest from Valeant
9 August 2016
Biotechnology
Pharming appoints new CMO and CSO
18 June 2021
Biotechnology
EC expands use of Pharming's Ruconest in HAE
30 April 2020
Biotechnology
Positive data for Ruconest in COVID-19
17 August 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze