Friday 1 May 2026

Phase II bump puts brakes on Acceleron

Biotechnology
17 September 2019
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A Phase II trial flop for rare disease candidate ACE-083 has prompted Acceleron Pharma (Nasdaq: XLRN) to abandon development of the program in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

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