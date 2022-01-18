Phase III data prompts hope for new Bimzelx approval

Belgium biopharma UCB (Euronext: UCB) has announced positive top-line interim analysis results showing that the Phase III BE MOBILE 1 study met the primary and all ranked secondary endpoints.
BE MOBILE 1 is the first trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Bimzelx (bimekizumab) in adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).
In the BE MOBILE 1 study, Bimzelx showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement over placebo in the proportion of patients who achieved the assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society 40% (ASAS40) response at week 16, the primary endpoint of the study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze