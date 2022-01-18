Phase III data prompts hope for new Bimzelx approval

Belgium biopharma UCB (Euronext: UCB) has announced positive top-line interim analysis results showing that the Phase III BE MOBILE 1 study met the primary and all ranked secondary endpoints.

BE MOBILE 1 is the first trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Bimzelx (bimekizumab) in adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA).

In the BE MOBILE 1 study, Bimzelx showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement over placebo in the proportion of patients who achieved the assessment of Spondyloarthritis International Society 40% (ASAS40) response at week 16, the primary endpoint of the study.