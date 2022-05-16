Phase III data up ante in second-line multiple myeloma treatment

A Phase III trial of Sarclisa (isatuximab), a CD38-targeting antibody used to treat multiple myeloma, has produced impressive progression free survival results.

Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) IKEMA trial, which tests the therapy in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd), showed a median progression free survival (mPFS) result of 35.7 months.

This compares with 19.2 months in people treated with Kd alone.