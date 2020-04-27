Sunday 11 January 2026

Phase III encouragement for Italfarmaco's DMD drug

Biotechnology
27 April 2020
italfarmaco_large

Italy’s Italfarmaco Group has provided an update on the clinical development program of givinostat, its proprietary histone deacetylase inhibitor, in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The privately-held group announced that an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has recommended the continuation of a Phase III trial based on the interim imaging analysis, which showed a lower muscle fat infiltration with givinostat compared to the placebo group after 12 months of treatment.

"Italfarmaco could close enrollment in the trial as early as July 2020, with the final analysis of the results expected in 2022"

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
In a significant U-turn, FDA grants accelerated approval for DMD drug Vyondys 53
13 December 2019
Pharmaceutical
Italfarmaco completes givinostat NDA with FDA
29 June 2023
Pharmaceutical
EMA validates application for givinostat in DMD
5 September 2023
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III results for Italfarmaco's givinostat in DMD
27 June 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze