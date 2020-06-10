Phase III Keytruda misses primary endpoints in advanced bladder cancer

The Phase III KEYNOTE-361 trial evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) did not meet its pre-specified dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) or progression-free survival (PFS), compared with standard of care chemotherapy.
Keytruda, which is US pharma giant Merck & Co’s (NYSE) best-selling drug with 2019 sales of $11.08 billion, is already approved for a number of cancer indications, including as monotherapy for certain people with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
Following release of the KEYNOTE-361 results yesterday, Merck’s shares closed down 0.77% at $82.26.
