Sunday 11 January 2026

Phase III studies show bimekizumab meets endpoints in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

Biotechnology
5 February 2021
ucb_large

Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) today announced that The Lancet has published positive results from BE VIVID and BE READY, two Phase III studies evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of bimekizumab, its investigational interleukin (IL)-17A and IL-17F inhibitor, in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

“The simultaneous publication of data from two bimekizumab Phase III studies in one of medicine’s most authoritative titles, The Lancet, speaks to the significance of these psoriasis studies. We’re grateful to the patients and investigators who participated in the studies, and we’re committed to working with the regulatory agencies to bring bimekizumab to patients,” said Emmanuel Caeymaex, executive vice president, Immunology Solutions and head of US, UCB.

Achieved superior levels of skin clearance

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
UCB scores regulatory milestone for bimekizumab
23 September 2020
Biotechnology
Big news for bimekizumab in plaque psoriasis
17 October 2019
Biotechnology
What will be 2021's most game-changing new drugs?
9 March 2021
Biotechnology
UK's MHRA backs UCB's Bimzelx in plaque psoriasis
27 August 2021


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze