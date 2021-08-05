Phase III trial of Libtayo halted early on positive results

The Phase III trial of Libtayo (cemiplimab) in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy was stopped early after meeting its overall survival (OS) primary endpoint in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to French pharma major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), which has been developing the drug in partnership with US biotech Regeneron’s (Nasdaq: REGN).
Adding Libtayo to chemotherapy significantly improved OS, compared to chemotherapy alone, in the trial that enrolled patients with metastatic or locally advanced disease and tumors with either squamous or non-squamous histology and across all PD-L1 expression levels. These data are planned to form the basis of regulatory submissions in the USA and European Union.
“Libtayo in combination with chemotherapy increased median overall survival to 22 months in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, compared to 13 months with chemotherapy alone,” said Dr Miranda Gogishvili, an oncologist at the High Technology Medical Center, University Clinic, in Tbilisi, Georgia, and a trial investigator. “Notably, the Phase III trial enrolled patients with a variety of challenging-to-treat disease characteristics, as well as those with locally advanced disease. These data add to the growing body of evidence supporting Libtayo in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, which also include the pivotal results for Libtayo monotherapy in cases of high PD-L1 expression,” she noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze