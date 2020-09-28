Phase III Tyvyt plus Byvasda trial meets primary endpoints in HCC

Chinese company Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) today announced the results of a Phase III, open label, randomized study in China.
The ORIENT-32 trial evaluating Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) in combination with Byvasda (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, or IBI305) as a first-line treatment in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) met the predefined primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in an interim analysis.
This is the first Phase III clinical trial using PD-1 inhibitor-based combination therapy that has met the primary endpoint in the first-line treatment of advanced HCC.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze