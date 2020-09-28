Phase III Tyvyt plus Byvasda trial meets primary endpoints in HCC

Chinese company Innovent Biologics (HKEX: 01801) today announced the results of a Phase III, open label, randomized study in China.

The ORIENT-32 trial evaluating Tyvyt (sintilimab injection) in combination with Byvasda (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, or IBI305) as a first-line treatment in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) met the predefined primary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in an interim analysis.

This is the first Phase III clinical trial using PD-1 inhibitor-based combination therapy that has met the primary endpoint in the first-line treatment of advanced HCC.