Phase IV study shows superior tolerability and efficacy of Aimovig

Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) shares edged up 1% to 72.21 Swiss francs by late-morning, after the Swiss pharma giant announced that HER-MES, the first Phase IV, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, head-to-head study of Aimovig (erenumab) against topiramate, an anticonvulsant, in patients with episodic and chronic migraine met its primary and secondary endpoints.

The results of HER-MES showed that Aimovig had a superior tolerability and efficacy profile than topiramate, with less discontinuation over the course of the 24-week treatment phase. Aimovig also showed superior efficacy, with a greater proportion of patients achieving a 50% reduction in their monthly migraine days (MMDs)

Aimovig is the first European Medicines Agency (EMA), Swissmedic, and US Food and Drug Administration-approved migraine prevention treatment designed specifically to block the CGRP receptor (CGRP-R), which plays a critical role in migraine, the company noted.