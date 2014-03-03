Phosphagenics appoints three new non-executive directors

Australian biotechnology firm Phosphagenics (ASX: POH) has appointed biotech industry veterans Lawrence Gozlan, Nathan Drona and Geert Cauwenbergh as non-executive directors, with Mr Gozlan assuming the role of Chairman of the Board on an interim basis.

Mr Rosen, chief executive of Phosphagenics, said: “We welcome Lawrence, Geert and Nathan to our board. They represent the new generation of well-credentialed directors who are committed to strong corporate governance with determination to create shareholder value. They join the board on the cusp of Phosphagenics commercializing our lead product, the oxymorphone pain relief patch. Their commercialization experience, contacts and advice will be invaluable during this transformational time. I take this opportunity to thank all four retiring directors for their many years of dedicated service and invaluable contributions to our company.”

