Friday 9 January 2026

Physicians views on EGFR wild-type/untested NSCLC treatment

Biotechnology
20 June 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

According to surveyed US and European oncologists, improvement in efficacy endpoints are the most influential factors in prescribing decisions for previously treated EGFR wild-type/untested non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

A news survey fro Decision Resources Group (DRG) also finds that improved median overall survival and increased progression-free survival are the greatest unmet needs in this indication. Surveyed oncologists express enthusiasm for PD-1 monoclonal antibody inhibitors and anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY)/Ono Pharmaceutical's (TYO: 4528) nivolumab and Merck & Co's pembrolizumab will demonstrate efficacy advantages over currently available therapies. Interviewed thought leaders also expressed enthusiasm for AstraZeneca's (LSE: AZN) MEK inhibitor selumetinib in combination with docetaxel (generics) for the treatment of KRAS-mutant patients.

Other key findings from the DecisionBase report entitled include:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze