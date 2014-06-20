Physicians views on EGFR wild-type/untested NSCLC treatment

According to surveyed US and European oncologists, improvement in efficacy endpoints are the most influential factors in prescribing decisions for previously treated EGFR wild-type/untested non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
A news survey fro Decision Resources Group (DRG) also finds that improved median overall survival and increased progression-free survival are the greatest unmet needs in this indication. Surveyed oncologists express enthusiasm for PD-1 monoclonal antibody inhibitors and anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY)/Ono Pharmaceutical's (TYO: 4528) nivolumab and Merck & Co's pembrolizumab will demonstrate efficacy advantages over currently available therapies. Interviewed thought leaders also expressed enthusiasm for AstraZeneca's (LSE: AZN) MEK inhibitor selumetinib in combination with docetaxel (generics) for the treatment of KRAS-mutant patients.
Other key findings from the DecisionBase report entitled include:
