Monday 12 January 2026

Pick and mix approach works well for coronavirus vaccines

Biotechnology
29 June 2021
2019_vials_lab_biotech_research_big

Results from  a study evaluating the impact of mixing different coronavirus vaccines has found that all tested combinations produced a potent immune response among participants.

With funding from the British government, the Oxford Vaccine Group has been running the Com-Cov vaccine trial to determine the degree of flexibility doctors may have in prescribing different vaccines.

Researchers looked at the efficacy of either two doses of BNT162b2/Comirnaty, from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), two of Vaxzevria, from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), or one followed by the other.

