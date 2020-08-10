Sunday 11 January 2026

Pieris in deal to trial combo of drugs in gastric cancer with Lilly

Biotechnology
10 August 2020
pieris-large

US clinical-stage biotech Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PIRS) saw its shares gain more than 18% to $3.19 in pre-market trading today, after it announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

The companies will evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Pieris' PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for HER2-positive tumors, with Lilly's ramucirumab, a VEGFR2 antagonist FDA-approved for multiple types of solid tumors marketed as Cyramza, and paclitaxel for the second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer in a Phase II study.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will supply Pieris with ramucirumab for the study as well as collaborate on data from the trial. Pieris is working towards initiation of a Phase II single-arm combination study for the second-line treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer later this year. Financial details of the collaboration are not disclosed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Pieris in immuno-oncology deal worth a potential $1.2 billion
9 February 2018
Biotechnology
Pieris to pocket potential $1.4 billion from Roche deal
25 May 2021
Biotechnology
ALX Oncology links with Lilly to evaluate ALX148 combinations
10 June 2021
Biotechnology
AACR: Pieris releases positive new data on cinrebafusp in gastric cancer
17 April 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze