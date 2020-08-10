Pieris in deal to trial combo of drugs in gastric cancer with Lilly

US clinical-stage biotech Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PIRS) saw its shares gain more than 18% to $3.19 in pre-market trading today, after it announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).
The companies will evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Pieris' PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 bispecific for HER2-positive tumors, with Lilly's ramucirumab, a VEGFR2 antagonist FDA-approved for multiple types of solid tumors marketed as Cyramza, and paclitaxel for the second-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastric cancer in a Phase II study.
Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will supply Pieris with ramucirumab for the study as well as collaborate on data from the trial. Pieris is working towards initiation of a Phase II single-arm combination study for the second-line treatment of HER2-positive gastric cancer later this year. Financial details of the collaboration are not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze