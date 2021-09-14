Pilot trials show benefit of Ruconest in treating severe COVID-19

Dutch biotech Pharming Group (Euronext: PHARM) has announced top-line results from two pilot clinical trials of Ruconest (recombinant human C1 inhibitor) for the prevention of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The primary endpoint in both studies was disease severity after one week, according to the seven-point World Health Organization (WHO) ordinal scale.

In the first, USA-based study, patients in the test group had statistically significant lower WHO disease severity scores at the time of the interim analysis