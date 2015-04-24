Pipeline advancements and asset buys fueled mid-cap biotech R&D spend in 2014; report

The combined spend on research and development (R&D) for the peer group of 35 mid-cap biotech companies increased by nearly $2 billion to reach a total of $9.7 billion in 2014, primarily thanks to top spenders Regeneron and Vertex, says research and consulting firm GlobalData.
The company’s report states that US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) led the way with R&D expenses of $860 million in 2013, with further analysis showing that Regeneron’s R&D expenses grew by 47.9% year-to-year to $1.3 billion in 2014.
According to Adam Dion, GlobalData’s senior industry analyst, this expenditure was boosted by an increase in clinical trial expenses, due to additional costs for studies of dupilumab, and REGN-1033, the company’s antibody to myostatin (GDF8), which is in Phase II trials for undisclosed musculoskeletal disorders.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze