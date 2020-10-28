Pivotal data from larger Novavax trial due early 2021

COVID-19 vaccine developer Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) has provided an update on the Phase III program for NVX-CoV2373, a stable, prefusion protein made using the firm’s nanoparticle technology.

In the UK, the firm has now enrolled 5,500 volunteers and has expanded the study to include 15,000 participants, with full enrollment expected by the end of November.

Event-driven interim data is expected by early in the first quarter 2021, and these results are expected to serve as the basis for global licensure.