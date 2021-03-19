Pivotal failure dents promise of checkpoint blocker complement

USA-based oncology specialist Idera Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IDRA) has been dealt a severe blow by a negative result from the pivotal ILLUMINATE-301 trial.

The firm is testing its investigational immunotherapy tilsotolimod, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Yervoy (ipilimumab), in refractory advanced melanoma.

Spying a high level of unmet medical need in anti-PD1 refractory patients, Idera estimates that peak US sales for the product could reach $500 million in this indication, if approved.