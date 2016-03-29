Placon Therapeutics spun out as independent company

US biotech firm Placon Therapeutics has been launched as an independent company. Placon was spun out from Blend Therapeutics (now Tarveda Therapeutics) to distinctly focus on a pipeline of innovative platinum-based assets.

FDA accepts BTP-114 IND

In its first announcement, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Placon provided an update on its lead product candidate, BTP-114, for which the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to begin clinical evaluation in cancer patient.